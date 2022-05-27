Hacked Brazil airport screens show porn to travelers

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s airport authority Infraero said it has notified the Federal Police over an apparent hack into electronic displays at an airport in Rio de Janeiro. Instead of advertisements and flight information, travelers were exposed to pornographic movies. Video clips on social media showed travelers in the Santos Dumont airport laughing at the displays, hiding them from their kids or just stunned. The airport authority’s statement said that its information services are outsourced to another company, which it has also notified.