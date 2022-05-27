Wyden speaks in Portland on gun control issues as NRA opens convention in wake of Texas shooting

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said in Portland on Friday he will continue to press for "common-sense gun legislation" to keep children safe and reduce the level of gun-related violence in the wake of the latest mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Earlier Friday, he posted this to Facebook:

"Once again, this week, another community is forced to bury children who have died from senseless gun violence," he wrote.

"We are forcing parents to drop off their children at school each morning, wondering if their community could be next. We are forcing our nation's future to sit through active shooter drills.

"Mass shooting after mass shooting, Senate Republicans offer empty thoughts and prayers for dead children while they continue to cash their checks from the NRA, profiting off of inaction.

"It's time for the Senate to vote on commonsense gun legislation so every American can see which senators are prioritizing their campaign donations over the lives of children," Wyden concluded.

