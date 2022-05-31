Baltimore Schools Without Air Conditioning Send Students Home Early Tuesday

By Jessica Albert

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Several schools in Baltimore that do not have air conditioning will be releasing students early on Tuesday.

The decision to allow parents to pick up their children early comes as temperatures are projected to reach 95 degrees today.

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School is one of 24 public schools releasing students to their parents early.

Of those 24 schools, a few of them do have air-conditioning units that are under repair.

School leaders have told WJZ that they plan to have air-conditioning in the buildings by the end of the next school year.

But parents say that the solution to the rising heat cannot come soon enough.

“The people who are not keeping up with this air-conditioning issue need to move their office to the schools that don’t have it,” Parent Macy Wilson said.

Experts say this type of heat is unhealthy for children, older adults, and people with disabilities.

WJZ will speak with doctors and more parents this afternoon.

