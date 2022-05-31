Elderly woman dies after being run over by own vehicle in Petaluma

By Web staff

PETALUMA, California (KPIX) — An elderly woman was killed after being run over and pinned by her own vehicle in a Petaluma neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened on Friday in the area of Glen Eagle Drive and Country Club Drive just east of McNear Avenue. Petaluma police said officers responded at around 5:50 p.m. to a report of an injury collision and found the 72-year-old victim trapped underneath her vehicle.

Police said she was conscious and alert as fire department personnel worked to free her from beneath the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

According to police, the investigation determined the victim’s vehicle rolled out of a driveway onto Glen Eagle Drive and started down a hill. The victim tried to catch up to it, fell to the ground and was run over, becoming trapped.

No was else was hurt or otherwise involved in the incident, police said. The woman’s identity was withheld pending notification to family members.

Petaluma police urged anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information to please contact Traffic Officer David Hutchinson at 707-781-1290.

