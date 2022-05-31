Kepler’s 3 RBIs help Twins beat Tigers 8-2

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Kepler is hitting .320 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 25 at-bats against Detroit this season. Minnesota’s Devin Smeltzer picked up the win, giving up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. Tigers starter Rony Garcia took the loss, allowing six runs and seven hits in five innings.