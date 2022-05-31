Uvalde school district police chief sworn in as city council member a week after mass shooting



By Omar Jimenez and Andy Rose, CNN

Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief who officials last week identified as the incident commander during the Robb Elementary school shooting, was sworn in as a city council member on Tuesday.

“Out of respect for the families who buried their children today, and who are planning to bury their children in the next few days, no ceremony was held,” Mayor Don McLaughlin said in a statement.

The mayor originally said Monday that the special city council meeting “will not take place as scheduled.”

Although there was no formal ceremony, McLaughlin said that members of the council came to City Hall “at their convenience” during the day to be sworn in, and Arredondo did appear in person to receive the oath and sign paperwork.

