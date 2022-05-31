Warm up continues, sunny Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning, Central Oregon. We are seeing those overnight clouds break up just a bit in our region, leaving us mostly sunny today.

The majority of the region will hit an average high of 73 degrees, with calm winds this afternoon at 5 to 7 mph. Tonight's average low will be around 46 degrees, and we will be partly cloudy across the High Desert. Calm breezes to join us this evening.

The warm up continues.

