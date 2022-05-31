Skip to Content
West Sacramento Police Respond To Social Media Post About Possible Teen Shooting

By Christopher Baker

    SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Yesterday, the West Sacramento Police Department responded to a social media post about a possible teen shooting.

On Monday, at about 4 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood east of Jefferson Boulevard and Linden Road.

After searching the area, officers found no evidence of a shooting.

Later on in the morning, around 9 a.m., a resident walking on the Clarksburg Trail found what appeared to be a shell casing.

Currently, no one has reported being the victim of a shooting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

