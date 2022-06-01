‘Boogaloo’ member sentenced to 4 years on weapons charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The second of two self-described members of an anti-government extremist group accused in Minnesota of dealing firearm components to informants acting as members of Hamas is headed to prison. A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Benjamin Ryan Teeter, of Hampstead, North Carolina, to four years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Authorities say Teeter and 32-year-old Michael Robert Solomon of New Brighton, Minnesota, sold silencers and other firearm components to FBI informants during the unrest following George’s Floyd’s killing. Solomon was sentenced in March to three years in prison.