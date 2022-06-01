Grieving father seeks public’s help to solve son’s 2014 murder

By Jason Barry

PHOENIX (KTVK, KPHO) — Family members describe Kevin Ore as a good guy with a great sense of humor. The Phoenix bartender was murdered eight years ago, and no arrests have ever been made. “He wasn’t robbed,” said Michael Ore, the victim’s father. “His ID was still with him, and his cell phone, I think was still with him.”

Kevin’s father hopes that talking about his son’s case again will stir up new leads and help police catch the killer. Investigators say Kevin had just finished helping a coworker close up at the Rum Runner Bar on 7th Street, south of Dunlap Avenue, around 2 a.m. on May 7, 2014.

He was walking home when someone shot and killed him. “What did this young man, my son, do that was so grievous, that someone would want to kill him?” said Ore. “It’s still painful, it’s still very hard. I’m still going to counseling about it .”

Phoenix Police Sgt. Steve Reaume with Silent Witness said it’s unclear whether there was a confrontation, whether the victim was shot at close range, or if the killer opened fire nearby. “We weren’t able to determine any kind of argument that the victim was involved in, or any struggle, or anything that would lead to the reason he was shot,” said Reaume.

Kevin’s dad is convinced someone knows something. “I wouldn’t want this person who did it to go on and think they could do it to somebody else,” said Ore.

If you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 1-800-343-TIPS. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Silent Witness website at silentwitness.org. A reward of up to $4,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

