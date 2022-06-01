Rahm ready to start over and get another chance at Memorial

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jon Rahm sees this Memorial as a fresh start. It’s still tempting to think of what could have been last year. He tied the 54-hole record at Muirfield Village. He led by six shots going into the final round. And then he was notified of his positive COVID-19 test that kept him out of the final round. Rahm says he was angry for 10 minutes and then able to laugh about his misfortune. It worked out well for him. Rahm won the U.S. Open two weeks later. It worked out well for Patrick Cantlay, who won the Memorial.