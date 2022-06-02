Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have announced that they are pregnant with “Miracle baby #2.”

The couple who met and fell in love on MTV’s hit “The Hills” which premiered in 2006, shared the news on social media.

“My heart is overflowing with joy! I’m excited to share that I am pregnant!” Montag wrote in the caption on her verified Instagram account, which accompanied a picture of her on the cover of Us Weekly with her baby bump. “I have been hoping and praying for this moment for so long!”

Montag and Pratt have a 4-year-old son, Gunner Stone. Montag said he was present when she tearfully shared the news with her husband.

“Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother!” she wrote. “To say we are all thrilled is an understatement.”

The couple have been public about their struggle to conceive with Montag lamenting on an episode last year of “The Hills: New Beginning,” “I’m trying to get pregnant and that’s not really happening for me,” according to Us Weekly.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.