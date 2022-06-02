Hinckley, who shot Reagan, says thanks after winning freedom

By JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 is saying thank you to the people who helped him win freedom from court oversight. A U.S. District Court judge had freed John Hinckley Jr. in September from all remaining restrictions but said his order wouldn’t take effect until this month. The judge held a final hearing in Hinckley’s case Wednesday and said Hinckley’s release from conditions would occur June 15. Hinckley was not at the hearing but wrote a brief thank you on Twitter. The 67-year-old Hinckley sings and plays guitar and plans to perform in New York City in July. Hinckley says “it’s time to rock and roll.”