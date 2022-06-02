Lindor out for Mets after slamming his finger in hotel door

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor slammed his finger closing a door and will miss the New York Mets’ series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The shortstop says he was shutting one of two double doors in his hotel room after the team arrived ahead of the four-game series between the National League’s two top teams. Lindor’s right middle finger got caught in one of the doors. It’s swollen and the nail bed is blackened. The injury affects his ability to throw the ball and grip a bat. He’s not expected to miss more than one game.