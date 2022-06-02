Robinson Canó cut by Padres, elects free agency

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Robinson Canó’s short stint with the San Diego Padres is over. Less than a month after signing him, the Padres parted ways with the veteran slugger, who elected to become a free agent Thursday when he declined an assignment to Triple-A El Paso. San Diego had hoped the 39-year-old Canó would provide some much-needed offense against right-handed pitching but he batted just .091 without an extra-base hit in 12 games. He struck out 10 times and had one RBI for the Padres after getting released by the New York Mets last month. Canó was replaced on San Diego’s active roster by left-handed-hitting outfielder Nomar Mazara.