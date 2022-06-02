Trial set to begin for Eric Holder Jr., man accused of fatally shooting Nipsey Hussle in 2019

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — After more than three years, the man accused of fatally shooting beloved Los Angeles-area rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle is finally set to go on trial.

Slated to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Eric Holder Jr. faces charges in relation to a 2019 shooting which left Hussle dead and two other men wounded. The shooting took place on March 31, 2019, outside of Hussle’s clothing store, The Marathon Clothing, on Crenshaw Boulevard.

Holder, now 32-years-old, fled the scene after the shooting, which reportedly took place following a brief verbal confrontation involving the two parties, during which Hussle is said to have called Holder a “snitch.”

Hussle suffered 11 gunshot wounds.

Authorities were finally able to locate Holder two days after the shooting following a large scale manhunt, which came to an end after the woman who drove the vehicle that Holder used to flee from the scene turned herself in.

Now, following a series of delays thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Holder is finally set to sit in front of a jury. The total length of the trial is expected to last up to four weeks. He faces one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was previously indicted in May 2019 for the charges he faces in trial. During the indictment, it was determined that Holder used two guns during the shooting, and fired multiple shots.

Hussle, whose real name is Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, was 33 at the time of his death. He was a Grammy-nominated artist, who released one studio album and several mixtapes. He was awarded a pair of posthumous Grammy Awards in 2020.

