Did you retire during the pandemic, but then decide to head back to work?

The pandemic pushed over 2.6 million more people into retirement than projected, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The reasons for the early exits varied: some workers saw an unexpected financial boost from the strong stock market and high home prices, others were laid off or left their jobs over health and safety concerns and some needed to make more time for child care or other care giving needs.

But now, some retirees are rethinking their decision and returning to the labor market. The job market is hot, and employers are offering hefty incentives to potential job seekers. At the same time, prices are rising and pushing up the cost of living and there’s also a concern we might be heading into a recession.

If you retired during the pandemic and have now either returned or are thinking about returning to work, we want to hear from you. Share your experience below and we may reach out to you for a potential story.

