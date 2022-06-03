One dead, 8 injured after high-speed train derails in southern China

By Yong Xiong, CNN

A train conductor was killed and eight people injured after a high-speed train in southern China derailed Saturday morning, state media CCTV reported.

The train derailed at 10:30am local time after hitting debris from a landslide that was on the rails while it was approaching Rongjiang county in Guizhou province, CCTV said.

The train conductor died in hospital, CCTV said. One crew member and seven passengers were injured.

The remaining 136 passengers were safely evacuated, and the incident is under investigation, CCTV said.

