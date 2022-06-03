Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast

By Adam Frisk

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.

Four days of celebrations kicked off Thursday to honour the Queen’s 70-year reign, beginning with the Trooping the Colour, an annual review of the U.K.’s military.

Prince William, Kate and their three kids, Prince Louis, 4, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 8, joined the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as military planes roared overhead. During the flypast, the young Prince Louis was seen chatting with his great-grandmother on several occasions. At one point though, it appeared the prince had enough of the noise flying overhead. He was seen grasping his ears and appearing to scream, to the delight of his mum. Prince Louis’ appearance on the balcony alone had won the hearts of royal watchers on social media, with many sharing images of the screaming kid and other interactions with the Queen.

“Absolutely love this photo of the Queen chatting away to Prince Louis as Catherine and William watch on smiling,” reads a tweet. Prince Louis’ antics on the balcony are reminiscent of another child who attended the 2011 wedding of Louis’ mother and father.

Grace van Cutsem, who was three years old at the time, was a bridesmaid of Kate’s. The child was pictured covering her ears while standing on the balcony with a grumpy expression as Prince William and Kate kissed before royal onlookers. The jubilee is being commemorated with a four-day holiday weekend.

The celebration includes a service of thanksgiving Friday at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, a concert at Buckingham Palace on Saturday and a pageant staged by thousands of performers drawn from schools and community groups around the country on Sunday afternoon.

Sonja Puzic