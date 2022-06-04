17-year-old injured from 85-foot jump

By Mary Alice Royse

SPENCER, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 17-year-old was seriously injured after jumping off Cane Creek Falls Thursday.

Park rangers, Piney Fire Department, Fall Creek Falls Fire Department, Dunlap Fire Department, and Van Buren County EMS responded to the scene in Fall Creek Falls State Park around 1:15 p.m.

Officials said Cane Creek Falls is approximately 85 feet tall and access to the bottom is a very steep and challenging trail. To get the victim out, personnel and bystanders carried him from the base of the falls across the creek and up the Cable Trail to the bottom of the verticle climb.

Rescue personnel used rope rescue techniques to get the patient out. A high line was rigged, and the patient was placed in a basket and pulled up the ropes. The rescue took approximately two and a half hours together the patient came out safely.

The identity of the patient and the state of his condition have yet to be released.

