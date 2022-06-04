Cold Mountain Music Festival returns to Lake Logan after 2 years

By Web Staff

CANTON, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Cold Mountain Music Festival is back in the mountains this weekend — Saturday, June 4 — after a prolonged break.

The festival, which takes place at Lake Logan near Canton, serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year to support “the mission of Lake Logan and Camp Henry,” its website says.

Among this year’s performers is Grammy-nominated Hiss Golden Messenger, an American folk music band, along with Futurebirds, The Mother Hips and more.

Organizers said they are excited to be back in action after a two-year gap due to the pandemic.

“We’re back in full force business,” said Lauri Sojourner, Cold Mountain Music Festival director. “The pandemic was certainly challenging. We’re excited that one week after the festival we kick off summer camp, and so it’s going to be wide open for the rest of the summer.”

Aside from a slew of live bands, the festival will also include local food and drink vendors, family-friendly activities and more.

Gates will open Saturday at noon, with live music kicking off at 1 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $70 apiece.

