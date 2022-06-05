Alec John Such, founding Bon Jovi member and bassist, has died

By Joe Sutton, CNN

A founding member and original bass player of the band Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, has died, according to a tweet from the group Sunday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band,” the message said.

Such was vital to bringing the iconic rock group together, the statement said.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly,” the message said.

Bon Jovi was formed in 1983 and has had hits with songs including “Livin’ On a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

CNN has reached out to Jon Bon Jovi’s publicist for additional information on Such.

