Family member of 22-year-old Redmond murder suspect speaks out

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the community awaits more details about a Cloverdale woman's killing, a family member of the 22-year-old Redmond man charged with murder in the death of Tina Klein-Lewis reached out and talked with us Sunday about Alex Smith’s mental health challenges, and the family's struggle to get him help.

“This was a major legal, mental crack that he fell through, and it shouldn’t have happened," Michael Moorman said.

Though not legally married under Oregon law, Moorman said he shares a ceremonial commitment with Smith's mother and has been a part of the young man's life since he was a toddler.

"I’ve been a part of his life for 19 years," Moorman said.

He said smith was a 2018 Redmond high graduate, varsity swimmer and former o-s-u chemical engineering student, in his final year of classes. He would have been on track to graduate this year.

But, he said Smith began showing sings of serious mental health problems last year.

“And we don’t know what those triggers were," Moorman said. "He just started acting very bizarre, started hearing voices, they were telling him to hurt himself.”

He said Smith was never medically diagnosed.

"We haven’t been able to get him any professional help because he’s over the age of 18 and unless he wants the help, there’s no way to force him to get it," Moorman said.

That only led to some of his troubling actions and erratic behavior, Moorman said.

"He would steal from us, he would break into our out buildings and steal things," Moorman said. "We would contact the police at that point.”

After he was banned from coming onto their property, Moorman said Smith stayed in a travel trailer on his grandparent's property, a few blocks away.

Moorman said Smith continually expressed threatening and unsafe behavior.

“But the Redmond police, when we told him, them, how much his illness is progressing, they wouldn’t do anything," Moorman said. "They said they couldn’t do anything.”

After reaching out to Deschutes County Mental Health, hoping to find a way to help Smith, Moorman said they just ran into more roadblocks.

He said Smith was arrested by Redmond police over Memorial Day weekend on criminal trespassing and theft charges.

His arraignment was set for last Tuesday afternoon -- but when the family showed up, they learned he'd just been released late that morning.

"We don’t know what happened after that, nobody saw him for almost four days," Moorman said. "They had him in custody, and they let him go, and if he did this, part of this is on them for doing that. When you are telling law enforcement that somebody is escalating mentally and they’re not doing anything about it or they can’t do anything about it, then there’s a major flaw in the system."

"I do know for the last several months, we’ve been looking for the old Alex, and we haven’t seen him," Moorman said.