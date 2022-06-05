Start your week smart: Ukraine, North Korea, Tropical storm, Bangladesh, Shooting

By Andrew Torgan, CNN

If you’re sipping a cup of coffee as you read today’s 5 Things, we have some good news for you: Drinking either sweetened or unsweetened coffee is associated with a lower death risk compared with not drinking the beverage, according to a new study published recently in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Russian President Vladimir Putin warned today that Moscow would strike new targets if the US supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, according to Russian state media.

• North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles into the waters off its east coast today, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, a move that Japan has called “unprecedented.”

• Tropical Storm Alex formed early today after bringing heavy rain and flooding to South Florida a day prior, becoming the first named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.

• At least 37 people have been killed and more than 300 injured as a fire tore through a container depot and caused explosions overnight in southeastern Bangladesh, the country’s state-run news agency reported.

• At least three people were killed and 11 injured when multiple people opened fire in the busy South Street area of Philadelphia last night, police said.

The week ahead

Monday

June 6 is the 78th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied forces landed on the coast of Normandy, France, to begin the liberation of Europe from Nazi Germany in Word War II.

Tuesday

Primaries will be held in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota. There’s also a special general election for California’s 22nd Congressional District to fill the seat vacated by former Republican Rep. Devin Nunes in January.

Thursday

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol is set to begin its first public hearing at 8 p.m. ET. The hearing will feature previously unseen material, witness testimony, and will “provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,” according to an advisory from the committee.

Saturday

Voters in Alaska will head to the polls for a special primary election to fill the state’s lone US House seat after the death of longtime Rep. Don Young in March. Among those in a crowded field hoping to advance to the August 16 special general election is former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

March for Our Lives, the student-led gun control advocacy group, is planning nationwide protests in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. The marches will take place in Washington, DC, and all around the country some four years after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

What’s happening in entertainment

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

The sixth installment in the “Jurassic Park” franchise roars into theaters Friday. “Jurassic World: Dominion” combines the cast of the two previous “Jurassic World” movies (Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt) with stars of 1993’s “Jurassic Park” (Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum) in a world where dinosaurs now live alongside humans. And while this is supposedly the last of the “Jurassic” films, remember that “Life, uh, finds a way.”

‘Watergate: Blueprint for Scandal’

Former President Richard Nixon’s inner circle reexamines the scheme that eventually unraveled his presidency in the CNN Original Series “Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal.” The first two episodes of this new four-part series air tonight at 9 and 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Test your knowledge of the scandal ahead of the premiere with CNN’s Watergate Quiz.

What’s happening in sports

French Open

Iga Swiatek won her second grand slam title yesterday as she defeated Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in Paris, extending her unbeaten run to 35 matches. Rafael Nadal faces Norway’s Casper Ruud in the men’s final today.

NBA Finals

Game 2 of the NBA Finals tips off today at 8 p.m. ET with the Boston Celtics taking on the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. The Celtics mounted a huge fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Warriors 120-108 in Game 1 on Thursday.

Belmont Stakes

The final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown takes place Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is set to run in the Belmont Stakes after skipping the Preakness Stakes last month, but Preakness winner Early Voting is not expected to run.

Play me off

A Platinum ‘Celebration’

In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, enjoy this extremely unstuffy performance by The Bands of HM Royal Marines.. (Click here to view)

