$60,000 reward offered in 2007 cold case murder of Aaron Anthony Breaux

By KPIX Staff

FREMONT, California (KPIX) — A $60,000 reward was announced Monday in the hopes of generating new leads in the 2007 cold case murder of Aaron Anthony Breaux, who was gunned down in a Fremont parking lot.

According to Fremont police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex parking lot located on the 38000 block of Fremont Blvd the evening of April 29, 2007.

Upon arrival, they discovered Breaux suffering from a life-threatening wounds. He was 19 years old at the time, had attended Washington High School and lived in a nearby apartment complex with his family.

During the initial investigation, witnesses told officers they heard two gunshots just outside of the apartment but did not see any suspicious vehicles or persons.

“We believe that there are people who have information about this case and are hopeful that by re-sharing the details, someone will come forward,” Fremont police said in a news release.

On March 26, 2008, then Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger announced the availability of a $50,000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects wanted in connection with the murder. The Breaux family has raised an additional $10,000 to contribute to the reward.

In a statement released by police, Breaux’s mom — Debra Florez — said the family was still wrestling with the emotions surrounding her son’s death.

“The past fifteen years has been nothing short of unbearable. Hearing the words “your son has died” shatters your world and everything in it. No words can describe the pain and utter desperation you and your loved ones will go through for the rest of our lives.”

“My son was the most kind hearted person, full of life…His presence made you smile and laugh. He could cheer you up in a second. Everyone loved being around him.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Fremont Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Detective, Jacob Blass at 510-790-6900 or via email at coldcasedetective@fremont.gov.

