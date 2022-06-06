Escobar hits for cycle, has 6 RBIs as Mets beat Padres 11-5

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning to complete his first cycle, giving him six RBIs in boosting Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets to an 11-5 win against the San Diego Padres. Escobar tripled over the head of right fielder Nomar Mazara with two outs in the ninth. He pulled into third base and pumped his fist as teammates cheered in the dugout nearby. Escobar hit a two-run moonshot homer that sailed well over the party deck atop the right field wall off Craig Stammen with no outs in the eighth. It was his fifth.