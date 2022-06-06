Ex-husband accused of fatally shooting woman after breaking into home

By Courtney Fischer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Deputies are searching for a woman’s ex-husband after she was found shot to death at a home in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted out the name and photo of the man they are searching for, who he says shot and killed his ex-wife at her home.

According to deputies, a 16-year-old boy called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Monday to report that his home had been broken into.

He told dispatchers he thought the intruder was his ex-stepfather, 55-year-old Lorenzo White.

While he was on the phone with 911, the teen said he heard multiple gunshots.

When deputies arrived at the home in the 9100 block of Saint Laurent Lane, they found the woman shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her ex-husband had already fled the scene by the time deputies arrived, officials said.

Deputies said White has since admitted to shooting and killing his ex-wife.

“We know that the ex-husband has been in contact with several family members already this morning about what happened this evening. So, we don’t know if he is planning on turning himself in or if he’s on the run or what the situation is,” Sgt. Jason Brown said. “We know that he is speaking with other family members and has admitted to doing the shooting.”

Several neighbors said they woke up to the sound of the gunshots overnight.

One neighbor provided surveillance video from outside their home, in which you can hear the sound of five gunshots shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said they have had calls to the house in the past for domestic violence issues.

Gonzalez said White fled the scene in a white Nissan Frontier with Texas license plates NKL-2014.

If you see White, deputies ask you to call 911. They say he is armed and dangerous.

