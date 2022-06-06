Southlake road reopens after North Texas Rodeo Queen helps steer longhorns home

By ALEX KELLER

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (KTVT) — Longhorns aren’t an uncommon sight in parts of North Texas, but it’s not everyday that Southlake DPS gets a call about a loose herd blocking a street and crashing a graduation party.

On the afternoon of June 4, 2022, officers responded to a call about a herd of longhorns meandering down North Peytonville. The road closed off-and-on over the next hour as officers worked to lead the livestock home.

That proved to be no easy task. Police aren’t exactly accustomed to bringing along lassos, so they had to work with the resources they had to corral and lead the massive animals back to their home.

Thankfully, they had some help from a sophomore in high school they’re calling the North Texas Rodeo Queen. The girl, whose name is Maeve, helps take care of the property where the cattle belong, police said.

At first, officers were able to guide the herd back home. But the cows had a different idea. They decided to crash a backyard graduation party.

Through the cooperation of party goers, Maeve, onlookers, and police officers, the longhorns were finally steered home.

