Worcester Police dedicate plaque to honor fallen Officer Manny Familia

By WBZ Staff

WORCESTER (WBZ) — Folks in Worcester took time Sunday to remember fallen police officer Manny Familia. His name was added to the walls of the Worcester Police Department reserved for officers lost in the line of duty.

Officer Familia died trying to save a boy from drowning back in June of 2021. Sunday’s ceremony comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the double tragedy.

“Every year they commemorate the passing of their brothers and unfortunately this year my brother was part of this ceremony. These guys love each other like brothers and sisters, they basically live together and at times they die together so it’s important that we take a moment to reflect and remember their sacrifice,” said Elvin Familia, Manny’s brother.

Familia’s family created the Manny 267 Foundation, a fund to outfit all police cruisers with rescue tubes, and promote water safety training for officers and swimming lessons for kids.

