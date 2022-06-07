Skip to Content
Ground stop lifted at KCI after COVID-related cleaning closed control tower

By Greg Dailey

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Some flights out of Kansas City International Airport have been delayed after a ground stop was issued Tuesday morning.

The FAA told KCTV5 the control tower at KCI closed at 6:30 a.m. for COVID-related cleaning. That order was lifted at 9 a.m.

Reporter Eric Graves from CBS4 in Indianapolis tweeted that a pilot announced the KCI air traffic control tower was down due to COVID cases.

The Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center had assumed control of the airspace for a little longer than 2 hours, the FAA stated.

The KCI control tower has resumed full operation, the airport stated.

