Hunt continues for 2 missing after Rotterdam plane crash

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Emergency services are using a sonar-equipped boat in the hunt for the wreckage of a small airplane that crashed over the weekend in a waterway that is part of the busy port of Rotterdam. Authorities in Norway said Tuesday that the two people on board and still missing were Norwegians. The identities of those on board the plane have not been released. Police in Norway tell broadcaster NRK in Norway that two Norwegian citizens are missing after the crash. Another broadcaster, TV2, says a school has confirmed that one of those missing was a student living in the Norwegian city of Bergen. The plane that disappeared after the crash Sunday night over a canal between the Port of Rotterdam and a North Sea beach was not known.