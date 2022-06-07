Bend company to help Uvalde mass school shooting victims, address mental health warning signs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Just two weeks ago several families lost their loved ones in the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

DANI Naturals, a Bend company, is dedicating a portion of their June sales to aid charities supporting victims of the tragic incident.

In facing the reality of another mass shooting in the United States, Sisters woman Lezlie Neusteter, is hoping to promote major change using her one year old non-profit, Prevent Mass Shootings Now, to help the community identify serious mental health warning signs, and address them.

Neusteter has a background in social work and behavioral health.

