Man arrested in shooting death of Atlanta rapper Trouble

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting Atlanta rapper Trouble has been denied bond after a confrontation that investigators allege stemmed from jealousy over a woman. A judge on Tuesday denied bail to 33-year-old Jamichael Jones of Jonesboro after Jones turned himself in to Rockdale County deputies early Tuesday. Jones is charged with murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, and battery in the Sunday death of Trouble, whose legal name was Mariel Semonte Orr. The 34-year-old Trouble was found shot in suburban Conyers and died at a hospital. A warrant states Jones found Trouble asleep in bed with Jones’ ex-girlfriend, later shooting Trouble.