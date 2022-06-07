Police: Pregnant woman among those killed in Saginaw shooting, baby survives

By Anna Muckenfuss, Brianna Owczarzak

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — A woman who was seven months pregnant was among those killed in an early morning shooting in Saginaw on Sunday.

Three people were killed and two others were injured in the shooting in the 300 block of S. 11th Street on June 5.

Officers arrived at the scene about 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found two men who were dead, and a pregnant woman who was rushed to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The woman, who has since been identified as 24-year-old Laura Buendia, of Bridgeport, was about seven months pregnant, the Saginaw Police Department said. The baby was delivered and is in stable condition.

The two men have been identified as 24-year-old Mariano Escareno and 24-year-old Rafael Campos, both from Saginaw.

“I’m numb. It’s really hard. It’s like a dream that you just want to wake up from because they didn’t just take one, they took three,” said Sandra Escareno, a family member of the victims.

Mariano Escareno was her nephew.

“He loved art. He loved to paint and draw,” she said.

Rafael Campos was her cousin.

“He loved making people laugh. he was the clown of the family. He loved it. he loved just seeing you laugh,” Sandra Escareno said.

Laura Buendia was her sister.

“She loved baking. She did cakes and she went to school for that. She was excited. She was pregnant. She was excited to be a mom. It was the first baby,” Sandra Escareno said.

She said the baby, who will be named Rose, is expected to survive.

Sandra Escareno said the family had a barbecue when there was an argument.

“I separated everyone. Everybody went home. I had came back, my sister, Laura, Rafael, and Mariano were outside. They were cleaning up a little. I had literally walked inside, like two seconds, the door barely shut when I heard gunshots. And I ran outside and I just seen them on the floor. I just seen them on the floor and saw two guys running that way with the car,” she said.

Two other men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and are currently being treated for their injuries, police said.

Investigators say all of the victims were involved in the same incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are actively working on the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

“I just want to know why. Why would you do it? Why? Why couldn’t you just come and talk to them? Why did you have to go that far?” Sandra Escareno said.

The family and friends of the victims have created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

Saginaw Police said as of June 6, there have been 14 shootings and nine homicides in the city this year.

