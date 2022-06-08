Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:51 AM

Dog shot, killed by North Las Vegas officer after attacking its owners, police say

By KVVU Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A North Las Vegas officer shot and killed a dog Monday night after the animal attacked its owners, according to the department.

According to police, the department received a call in reference to a dog attacking its owners at about 7:53 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Jade Ridge Street, near 5th and Lone Mountain.

A North Las Vegas police lieutenant arrive on scene and was flagged down by a neighbor who pointed at a residence. Police say a woman was then located who was being attacked by a dog.

During the incident, according to police, the pit bull charged the lieutenant who discharged his firearm. “In doing so, he saved the woman from being further attacked,” police said.

A second woman was also located with dog-related wounds, according to police. Both women were transported to Centennial Hills Hospital and treated for several dog-related wounds.

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation. However, a spokesman for the North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content