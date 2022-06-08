Experts urge Germany’s govt to prepare for fall COVID wave

BERLIN (AP) — An expert panel says authorities in Germany should prepare for several possible pandemic scenarios this fall that would likely strain the country’s health system. The government-appointed panel said Wednesday that the country continues to have immunity gaps in the population. It recommended promoting vaccines against the coronavirus and advised authorities to ensure that testing facilities can be scaled up quickly in the fall. The experts urged the German government to provide a clear legal foundation for any public health restrictions it might decide to put in place, especially if a dangerous new variant emerges. They also recommended developing a “fundamental strategy” for dealing with infection-related disruptions to schools.