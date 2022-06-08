MPD gathers to remember fallen Officer Charles Irvine Jr. on 4-year anniversary of his death

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Police Department honored one of their fallen officers during a roll call Tuesday, June 7.

“Almighty God, we humbly ask you for your presence today as we gather to remember in honor of your brother, Police Officer Charles Irvine.”

They gathered near 76th and Silver Spring where 23-year-old Charles Irvine Jr. was killed four years ago.

He was pursuing a reckless driver who refused to pull over. During the chase, Irvine lost control of the squad car and rolled over.

MPD says the fallen officer’s life and legacy will forever live on.

“Everyone remembers Charles Irvine in a very positive light. His demeanor, his personality, what he brought to our department,” said MPD Captain Jesus Ortiz.

The suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit was caught by Milwaukee police.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his involvement in Officer Irvine’s death.

