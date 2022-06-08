Town evacuating, 3 firefighters hurt in wildfire in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities have urged a town to evacuate after a wildifire erupted in a hilly area of southern Spain. Three firefighters were injured combating the blaze Wednesday, one of them with burns over 25% of his body. The blaze broke out an area of Andalusia around an hour’s drive northwest of the costal resort town of Marbella. The town hall of Benahavís told its 9,000 residents to evacuate as a precaution. The army sent an emergency unit to assist over 200 area firefighters. Firefighters said that at one point winds were causing flames to advance 30 meters (yards) every minute. The fire was still spreading as night fell.