Ex-Kansas officer found not guilty in 2017 fatal shooting

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A second jury has found a former Kansas police officer not guilty in the 2017 shooting death of a man inside his vehicle while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a home. The Kansas City Star reports that Matthew Harrington was acquitted Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 47-year-old Antonio Garcia Jr. The decision came after a mistrial was declared in Harrington’s first trial in April. Harrington shot Garcia in July 2017 while Garcia was sitting inside a vehicle in Leavenworth. Prosecutors said Garcia had a knife but didn’t threaten the officer. Harrington was fired after a department investigation found he had violated policies on use of deadly force. A lawyer for Harrington says the second jury made the correct decision.