Five Marines killed in military aircraft crash in California

Five US Marines are dead after a military aircraft crashed during a training mission Wednesday near Glamis, California, the US Marine Corps said in a statement Thursday.

Equipment recovery efforts “have begun” and an investigation into the incident involving a MV-22B Osprey is “underway.”

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in the statement.

