Georgia election officials expected to testify at an upcoming January 6 hearing

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his deputy Gabe Sterling are expected to testify at a hearing later this month before the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The public hearings are set to spotlight the work of the committee’s 10-month investigation and reveal new details on how efforts to overturn the 2020 election culminated in an attack on the US Capitol. The slate of Georgia witnesses could offer a glimpse into the blowback state officials faced as they rebuffed attempts to overturn the election results.

Raffensperger’s profile grew after the 2020 election when he resisted former President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure him to “find” the votes necessary for Trump to win Georgia in an infamous January 2021 phone call.

The Georgia Republican has already spoken privately with the committee about his experience in addition to testifying before a special grand jury in a criminal probe into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the Peach State.

