Lenexa family thankful everyone is safe after large tree crashes through home, damages nursery room

By Emily Rittman

Click here for updates on this story

LENEXA, Kansas (KCTV) — A woman is thankful she made it out of a Lenexa home safely after a large tree crashed through the roof and landed inside a house near Brentwood Drive and Greenway Lane.

Tara Evans is relieved she was home alone when the tree crushed their garage, damaged her car, and crashed through the backside of the house. The tree sliced through the roof and a wall, right into a nursery room. Evans and her relatives say the most important thing is that no one was hurt.

“It kept getting louder and louder and louder and then, all of a sudden, the house shook,” Evans said. “I had to hold onto my bed. I heard a bunch of crashes and shattering. Then, I walked out into the hallway and I just saw a hole in the ceiling and insulation everywhere.”

She saw extensive damage and couldn’t wait to get her pets out of the home safely.

“I’m so glad that I wasn’t in the room that was destroyed,” Evans said. “I’m really blessed to be alive today.”

As crews worked to clear heavy limbs and branches, the family got a closer look at the damage in the daylight hours. They are grateful that Evans’ cousin Jessica Snyder was not visiting with her son. He normally sleeps in the damaged nursery room when they are in town.

“Just seeing the tree come directly over the crib, knowing that if he was there, things could have been really awful today,” Snyder said. “It’s hard to even go there mentally but we’re just very, very thankful that things are the way that they are.”

Snyder and her son were planning to visit next week.

“By the grace of God, it’s just timing,” Snyder said.

“Oh my gosh, I am so blessed that nothing happened to me and that nothing came in through my bedroom,” Evans said.

Several of Evans’ neighbors were also clearing downed trees and debris from their homes Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.