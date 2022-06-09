Myanmar court gives go-ahead for Australian’s secrets trial

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has ruled that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Australian economist Sean Turnell and three other defendants to continue their trial on charges of violating the official secrets law. Turnell had served as an adviser to Suu Kyi, who was arrested when her elected government was ousted by the army last year. The exact details of Turnell’s alleged offense have not been made public, though Myanmar state television has said he had access to “secret state financial information” and tried to flee the country. Violating the official secrets law carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.