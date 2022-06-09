Omaha police investigating domestic violence assault that left 61-year-old man with life-threatening injuries

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A 61-year-old man is in critical condition after a domestic violence assault, according to Omaha police.

Around 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a residence near North 22nd Street and Grand Avenue for a cutting and found an injured 61-year-old man, according to law enforcement.

The victim was transported to Nebraska Medical Center with a life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

Harriett Dillard, a 56-year-old woman, was booked into Douglas County Corrections for first degree assault and use of a weapon on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

