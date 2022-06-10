Bryson DeChambeau becomes latest big name to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf series

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

Bryson DeChambeau is the latest big name player to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, the breakaway competition announced on Friday.

“Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play,” Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner, said in a statement. “He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence.

“He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”

DeChambeau is a 10-time winner on the PGA Tour and won his lone golf major at the 2020 US Open. Known for his ability to hit long drives, the 28-year-old joins Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson in a growing list of big name golfers to join the controversial series.

On Thursday, the PGA Tour suspended 17 golfers for participating in the LIV Golf series, warning that any golfer that played in it would be subject to the same penalty.

Following reports of his impending departure from the PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage announced they had terminated their sponsorship deal with DeChambeau, the world No. 28.

“Rocket Mortgage has been a long-time supporter of the PGA TOUR, both through our role as an official partner and as a tournament host,” company spokesperson Aaron Emerson said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic has quickly become a fixture on the Tour, with players coming to Detroit to compete, while also raising crucial funds to help bridge the digital divide in our city.

“Our partnership with the PGA TOUR extends to include several prominent golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau, as ambassadors of the Rocket Mortgage brand. As has been widely reported, Bryson elected to join the LIV Golf Series. Effectively immediately, Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson. We wish him well in his future success.”

DeChambeau could make his debut at the series’ event in Portland, Oregon on June 30.

