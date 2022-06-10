Former Fox political editor says he will testify at January 6 committee hearing

By Andrew Millman

Chris Stirewalt, the former Fox political editor, said Friday that he will be a witness during the House January 6 committee’s next public hearing on Monday.

“I have been called to testify before this committee and will do so on Monday,” he said during an appearance on NewsNation, where he is employed as political editor.

Fox News fired Stirewalt in January 2021 after the right-wing backlash to the network — correctly — calling Arizona for now-President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election. Stirewalt wrote in a Los Angeles Times piece after his firing that the refusal to believe the election results among many Trump supporters was a “tragic consequence of the informational malnourishment so badly afflicting the nation.”

During the NewsNation interview, Stirewalt said, “I am not in a position now to tell you what my testimony will be about.”

He continued: “I was asked to testify and I got to go.”

He criticized both parties for politicizing the January 6 investigation, adding, “These two parties have screwed it up from pen to post.”

When asked for comment on his statements, Stirewalt told CNN, “I’ll let my on-air remarks speak for themselves.”

