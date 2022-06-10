Suspects trying to steal cooking oil in rental truck, strike elderly driver

By Rob Polansky and Susan Raff

OLD SAYBROOK, Connecticut (WFSB) — Suspects tried to steal cooking oil in Old Saybrook and struck an elderly driver in Westbrook as they fled, according to police.

Police said the the suspects were in a rental truck from a Home Depot on Thursday morning when the incident started. The truck was also found to have been stolen.

When he was coming to work the owner of the restaurant, Stavros Gianitsos, saw a box truck parked outside the restaurant, and then he saw someone in the truck and a young man near the back, siphoning off cooking oil from a bin.

He yelled at him and then the man got back into the truck.

“People are making good money with it. They are cleaning it and doing whatever with it, then reselling it,” said Gianitsos.

The elderly driver they hit suffered minor injuries, police said.

They managed to flee onto Interstate 95 and into Fairfield.

State police set up stop sticks; however, the suspects got past them and drive into some woods.

When they got out of the vehicle, they were apprehended.

Prince Gonzalez, 26, of Yonkers, New York was arrested and is charged with engaging in pursuit, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of attempted larceny sixth-degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, and interfering and possession of stolen property valued at over $4,000.

Leuri Blanco, 21, of the Bronx, New York, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of attempted larceny sixth-degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, interfering, and possession of stolen property valued at over $4,000.

“The Connecticut State Police have additional charges related to the evading accident in Westbrook and the criminal apprehension in Westport,” Old Saybrook police said.

Police said both men are being held by Old Saybrook police on a $50,000 bond.

They are scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court Friday.

