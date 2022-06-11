Bear, cubs breaks into Canton home for dinner

By LEZLA GOODEN and ASHLEY RK SMITH

CANTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — In Canton, one resident says that a bear keeps stopping by for dinner inside her home.

Melissa Crescentini says that three times in a week a mama bear and her cubs broke into her home and ate all her food. Now officials are trying to locate it.

“We were all back playing there were between 20 and 30 people out there and the bear came and sat down at the birthday table and started eating pizza,” said Crescentini.

Crescentini and her neighbor Rachel McGee who say they have spotted this bear, who they call mama, throughout their forest like neighborhood in Canton.

“The next day I went to work and came home and saw that there were apples on my floor in my hallway,” said Crescentini. “One of them had a giant bite taken out of it and I peeked through and saw that my kitchen was destroyed, and my cabinets all been pulled out.”

The two neighbors say they are now nervous to go outside or inside of their homes now thanks to their unwelcome visitor.

“We have a lot of bears out here and everybody is used to it, and we understand what it is like living with the bear no problem,” said McGee. “There is just no reason to do any harm to it but at the same time we can’t have it breaking into houses.”

Crescentini’s says that the Canton Police Department did come out and take a report and DEEP has placed a bear trap in her yard, that is filled with doughnuts.

“The big trap came after the 3rd visit from the bear when the bear was home WHEN I was home, and they delivered it and DEEEP came and they delivered the trap and told me all about it,” said Crescentini. “They feel very strongly about keeping the bear alive.”

Officials want to remind residents to not feed the bears and to make sure you lock all doors.

