Grant outshines the men, leads Scandinavian Mixed by 2 shots

TYLOSAND, Sweden (AP) — Swedish golfer Linn Grant was flying the flag for the women at the Scandinavian Mixed event after shooting a 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round. After three rounds of a tournament that sees men and women play on the same course for one prize fund and one trophy, Grant is the only female player in the top 16 at Halmstad Golf Club. Among her closest challengers is Henrik Stenson. He is one of Sweden’s greatest ever golfers and starts Sunday three shots back as he attempts to hunt down Grant.