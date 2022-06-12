Raskin says Garland knows ‘what’s at stake’ on possible Justice Department indictment of Trump



Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who is on the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, said he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland knows “what’s at stake here” when it comes to a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump from the Department of Justice.

“One of the conventions that was crushed during the Trump administration was respect by politicians for the independence of the law enforcement function,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” “Attorney General Garland is my constituent, and I don’t browbeat my constituents. I think that he knows, his staff knows, US attorneys know, what’s at stake here. They know the importance of it, but I think they are rightfully paying close attention to precedent in history as well as the facts of this case.”

On the committee revealing last week that multiple Republican lawmakers sought pardons from then-President Donald Trump including Rep. Scott Perry, Raskin called it “shocking.”

“It is multiple members of Congress, as the Vice Chair (Liz Cheney) said at our opening hearing, and all in due course, the details will surface,” he said.

Perry has denied that he sought a pardon from Trump.

“The notion that I ever sought a Presidential pardon for myself or other Members of Congress is an absolute, shameless, and soulless lie,” he tweeted.

Raskin also said one of the goals of the hearings is to prove to “any reasonable, open-minded person” that Trump knew he’d lost the election and wanted to overturn the results anyway.

